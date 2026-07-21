How to watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Toluca vs Pumas UNAM WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT • Tuesday, July 21, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, TUDN and Hulu + Live TV STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

After kicking off the Apertura 2026 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Chivas, Toluca will aim to keep their strong start rolling when they meet Pumas UNAM. The visitors, meanwhile, are looking for a quick response after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Pachuca in their season opener.

This result came just months after their impressive Clausura campaign ended with a runner-up finish. With both clubs chasing valuable early points, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining contest, so don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming