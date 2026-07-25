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Karim Benzema reacts to bizarre Al-Hilal rumor with hilarious response

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Karim Benzema of Al Hilal celebrates with his coach Simone Inzaghi
© Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Hilal celebrates with his coach Simone Inzaghi

Karim Benzema has dismissed growing speculation about his future at Al-Hilal after reports suggested he could be excluded from the club’s domestic squad for the 2026-27 season. The France legend responded in his own style, offering a memorable reaction that quickly spread across social media as supporters debated his role ahead of the new campaign.

The rumor surfaced at a time when Al-Hilal continues to reshape its squad following a busy transfer window, leading to questions about the future of several foreign players. While speculation intensified online, Benzema chose to address the claims directly rather than allow the story to gather further momentum.

Reports circulating in recent days claimed that Al-Hilal could register Benzema only for the AFC Champions League Elite while leaving him out of the Saudi Pro League squad. The speculation was linked to the club’s search for another high-profile striker and the need to manage its foreign-player registrations.

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Some reports suggested the coaching staff was considering changes after an evaluation of the squad, while others claimed new attacking additions could push the former Real Madrid captain into a reduced role.

The rumors quickly generated widespread discussion across social media, with many supporters questioning whether one of the club’s biggest stars could really be left out of domestic competition.

Benzema delivers a hilarious response

Rather than staying silent, Benzema personally responded through Instagram, making it clear exactly what he thought about the reports. Reacting to a post discussing the possibility of his exclusion, the French striker wrote: “That can only happen in your dreams.”

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His short but sarcastic message quickly went viral, with many Al-Hilal supporters sharing screenshots as proof that the striker had no intention of accepting such a role.

Al-Hilal reportedly continues to count on Benzema

Several reports have since indicated that Benzema remains a major part of Al-Hilal’s long-term plans despite the transfer speculation. According to Al Yaum, cited by Morocco World News, club sources insisted that management has never discussed moving Benzema into an Asian-only squad and described the rumors as completely unfounded.

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The same reports state that the coaching staff still views the Ballon d’Or winner as one of the leaders of the attack in both domestic and continental competitions.

Instead, Al-Hilal is believed to be focusing on resolving other squad issues, including the futures of several foreign players, while continuing to strengthen its attacking options before the new season begins.

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