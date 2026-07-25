How to watch United States U20 vs Haiti U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States U20 vs Haiti U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO United States U20 vs Haiti U20 WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX One and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The road to the CONCACAF U-20 title begins with a compelling matchup as Haiti U-20 looks to shock one of the tournament’s biggest contenders, United States U-20. The Americans arrive with championship expectations and, as one of the region’s perennial heavyweights alongside Mexico.

They will be determined to kick off their campaign with a convincing victory and three points. Haiti, however, will rely on organization, resilience and relentless effort in hopes of pulling off a stunning upset against the group favorite. Don’t miss this exciting tournament opener.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch United States U20 vs Haiti U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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