Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe left behind as Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland hit historic post-2026 World Cup market value record

Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland have surged ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe following Transfermarkt’s first market value update after the 2026 World Cup, marking another unprecedented shift in world soccer. The Spain star and the Norway striker now stand at the center of the sport’s financial landscape after remarkable campaigns for both club and national team, with the latest figures highlighting just how much their stock has risen.

The update came after the conclusion of the expanded 2026 World Cup, where Spain defeated Argentina in the final after extra time, while Haaland inspired Norway to an unexpected run to the quarterfinals. Transfermarkt rewarded standout performers and players whose transfer situations strengthened their standing, producing several notable increases across the global game.

Yamal and Haaland reach unprecedented milestone

The biggest headline from the latest valuation update arrived at the top of the rankings. Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland became the first players in Transfermarkt history to reach a market value of €220 million ($257.4 million), setting a benchmark never previously achieved since the platform began tracking player values in 2004.

Haaland earned his increase after a spectacular World Cup campaign. The Manchester City striker finished the tournament with seven goals and one assist in just five matches, carrying Norway into the last eight before the Scandinavian side bowed out against England.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

Yamal’s tournament numbers were more modest, with one goal and one assist across eight matches, but the teenager’s overall achievements convinced Transfermarkt that another increase was warranted. At just 19 years old, the Barcelona winger already owns both a UEFA European Championship title and a FIFA World Cup winner’s medal.

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Transfermarkt market value coordinator Tobias Kroger explained: “Haaland’s overall package of his qualities as an outstanding goalscorer, his age, his personality, and his performances on the biggest stage qualify him to break the 200-million barrier together with Lamine Yamal.”

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

Kroger also praised the Spanish sensation’s remarkable development. “He has confirmed his status as the greatest exceptional talent and at 19 years old can already look back on significantly more success and experience than Lionel Messi did at the same age.”

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Rank Player Country Club Market Value (€) Market Value ($) 1. Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City €220.00m $257.4m 2. Lamine Yamal Spain Barcelona €220.00m $257.4m 3. Kylian Mbappe France Real Madrid €200.00m $234.0m 4. Michael Olise France Bayern €170.00m $198.9m 5. Jude Bellingham England Real Madrid €160.00m $187.2m 6. Pedri Spain Barcelona €150.00m $175.5m 7. Vinicius Brazil Real Madrid €140.00m $163.8m 8. Vitinha Portugal PSG €140.00m $163.8m 9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia PSG €140.00m $163.8m 10. Joao Neves Portugal PSG €140.00m $163.8m

Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe’s highest Transfermarkt market values revealed

The new valuations also place Yamal and Haaland above the highest market values ever achieved by two of soccer’s greatest icons. To no surprise, the transfer market has changed dramatically over the past decade, with superstar players reaching valuations that once seemed impossible.

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Among the biggest names in modern soccer, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have all reached extraordinary market values during their careers, according to Transfermarkt, with each player hitting their peak valuation during the late 2010s.

While Messi and Ronaldo dominated the sport for more than a decade, Mbappe’s rapid rise saw him reach an even higher valuation. Mbappe’s €200 million ($234 million) peak remains one of the highest market values ever recorded by Transfermarkt, matching the figure later reached by Erling Haaland. Here is a breakdown of the highest-ever recorded market values for the three generational talents:

Player Highest Market Value (EUR) Highest Market Value (USD) Year Achieved Club at Peak Valuation Kylian Mbappe €200 million $234 million 2018 Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi €180 million $210.6 million 2018 Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo €120 million $140.4 million 2014 Real Madrid

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Context behind the peaks

Among the three superstars, Kylian Mbappe holds the highest peak market value, reaching €200 million ($234 million) in December 2018. The French forward achieved that figure shortly after one of the most important moments of his career: winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France at only 19 years old.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi reached a maximum market value of €180 million ($210.6 million) in 2018, when he was still the undisputed leader of Barcelona. Despite already being 30 years old, the Argentine remained one of the most dominant players in world soccer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s highest Transfermarkt market value was €120 million ($140.4 million), reached in October 2014 while playing for Real Madrid. The Portuguese reached that valuation after one of the greatest seasons of his career. In 2014, he had just helped Real Madrid win La Decima, the club’s historic 10th UEFA Champions League title, and he was rewarded with his second Ballon d’Or.