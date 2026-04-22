Report: Messi, Ronaldo World Cup record safe with Ochoa at risk of missing 2026 Mexico squad

With just 50 days to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, countless storylines are emerging around the tournament. One of them centers on the real possibility that a player could feature in six editions of the competition for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way. Guillermo Ochoa could reach that mark as well, but his place with Mexico is far from guaranteed.

After being out of favor for nearly a year under coach Javier Aguirre, Ochoa returned during the March international break, when he served as the third-choice goalkeeper in matches against Portugal and Belgium, behind Raul Rangel and Carlos Acevedo. However, another player appears to be pushing for that spot.

“Xolos de Tijuana goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez could be one of the ‘new faces’ on the national team list ahead of the World Cup,” Record reported this week. “‘El Vasco’ has always had him in mind,” the report added, referring to Aguirre’s plans.

“Javier has held talks with Antonio,” a member of Mexico’s staff told Record, while stopping short of confirming that the Xolos goalkeeper has secured a place in the 26-man roster. “Antonio is a goalkeeper with strong numbers and the level to be here, but Javier has the final say.”

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre.

Rangel and Acevedo are Mexico’s top goalkeepers

With less than two months until Mexico open their 2026 World Cup campaign against South Africa, it appears clear that Raul Rangel will be the national team’s starting goalkeeper. The Chivas player has started seven of the team’s last eight matches, while continuing to deliver solid performances at club level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

Santos Laguna captain Carlos Acevedo is the second option, having remained a consistent call-up in recent months. That leaves just one spot available for a goalkeeper in the 26-man roster set to compete this summer in North America.

The battle for Mexico’s third goalkeeper spot

In the race for Mexico’s third goalkeeper role, Ochoa holds the advantage of vast international experience, having appeared in five consecutive World Cups since Germany 2006. On the other hand, his career is nearing its final stage, and he no longer holds the same club-level prominence he once did—currently playing for AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

Antonio Rodriguez’s case is the opposite. He is enjoying an outstanding run with Tijuana, playing a key role for the club in Liga MX. However, his international experience is minimal: he has made just two appearances for Mexico, the most recent in December 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi, Ronaldo, and Ochoa chase sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi appear on track to feature in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal and Argentina, respectively. That would allow them to become the first players in history to compete in six editions of the tournament.

Germany 2006 was their first appearance, followed by South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. Guillermo Ochoa followed that same path with Mexico, but the goalkeeper’s outlook is far less certain heading into North America 2026.