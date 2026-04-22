Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Report: Messi, Ronaldo World Cup record safe with Ochoa at risk of missing 2026 Mexico squad

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Argentina's Lionel Messi, Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Marcelo Endelli/Geoff Stellfox/Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesArgentina's Lionel Messi, Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

With just 50 days to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, countless storylines are emerging around the tournament. One of them centers on the real possibility that a player could feature in six editions of the competition for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way. Guillermo Ochoa could reach that mark as well, but his place with Mexico is far from guaranteed.

After being out of favor for nearly a year under coach Javier Aguirre, Ochoa returned during the March international break, when he served as the third-choice goalkeeper in matches against Portugal and Belgium, behind Raul Rangel and Carlos Acevedo. However, another player appears to be pushing for that spot.

“Xolos de Tijuana goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez could be one of the ‘new faces’ on the national team list ahead of the World Cup,” Record reported this week. “‘El Vasco’ has always had him in mind,” the report added, referring to Aguirre’s plans.

“Javier has held talks with Antonio,” a member of Mexico’s staff told Record, while stopping short of confirming that the Xolos goalkeeper has secured a place in the 26-man roster. “Antonio is a goalkeeper with strong numbers and the level to be here, but Javier has the final say.”

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre.

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre.

Rangel and Acevedo are Mexico’s top goalkeepers

With less than two months until Mexico open their 2026 World Cup campaign against South Africa, it appears clear that Raul Rangel will be the national team’s starting goalkeeper. The Chivas player has started seven of the team’s last eight matches, while continuing to deliver solid performances at club level.

Advertisement
Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

see also

Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

Santos Laguna captain Carlos Acevedo is the second option, having remained a consistent call-up in recent months. That leaves just one spot available for a goalkeeper in the 26-man roster set to compete this summer in North America.

The battle for Mexico’s third goalkeeper spot

In the race for Mexico’s third goalkeeper role, Ochoa holds the advantage of vast international experience, having appeared in five consecutive World Cups since Germany 2006. On the other hand, his career is nearing its final stage, and he no longer holds the same club-level prominence he once did—currently playing for AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

Antonio Rodriguez’s case is the opposite. He is enjoying an outstanding run with Tijuana, playing a key role for the club in Liga MX. However, his international experience is minimal: he has made just two appearances for Mexico, the most recent in December 2023.

Advertisement

Messi, Ronaldo, and Ochoa chase sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi appear on track to feature in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal and Argentina, respectively. That would allow them to become the first players in history to compete in six editions of the tournament.

Germany 2006 was their first appearance, followed by South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. Guillermo Ochoa followed that same path with Mexico, but the goalkeeper’s outlook is far less certain heading into North America 2026.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

Mexico will change coaches once the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes, bringing Javier Aguirre’s tenure to an end.

2026 World Cup: Inter Miami’s Berterame at risk of losing his Mexico spot amid striker competition

2026 World Cup: Inter Miami’s Berterame at risk of losing his Mexico spot amid striker competition

Inter Miami forward German Berterame does not have his place secured with Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Report: Lozano to miss 2026 World Cup after talks with Mexico coach Aguirre amid MLS controversy

Report: Lozano to miss 2026 World Cup after talks with Mexico coach Aguirre amid MLS controversy

As he remains sidelined by San Diego FC in MLS, Hirving Lozano now appears set to be left out of representing Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a conversation with Javier Aguirre.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scoring five goals for Portugal U-16 against Mexico viral claim takes a turn as truth comes out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scoring five goals for Portugal U-16 against Mexico viral claim takes a turn as truth comes out

The story involving Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has taken an unexpected turn after sensational claims spread rapidly online.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo