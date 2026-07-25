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Michael Olise discarded as a target for Real Madrid, but Yan Diomande gets closer

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Olise is not changing clubs
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesOlise is not changing clubs

The most significant storylines of the transfer market logically involve Real Madrid. A name that was expected to have a major impact on the summer window, Michael Olise, has now been discarded as a target, with Yan Diomande emerging as a strong alternative.

Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a move for Olise this summer, despite Florentino Perez being a fan of the winger. Fabrizio Romano reported today that the Spanish club informed Bayern several days ago that it does not want to damage its relationship with the German club over the player.

This idea was confirmed by Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund, who said that the player is not going anywhere in this transfer window: “Olise-Real Madrid? That’s not a topic for us at all. He will play an important role for FC Bayern this season again.”

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Real Madrid gets closer to Yan Diomande

Romano reported that Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Diomande over personal terms, giving the Spanish club the player’s approval of the conditions of a potential transfer.

Diomande may be ready for a huge jump in his career (Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Diomande may be ready for a huge jump in his career (Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain had also reached an agreement with the winger over personal terms in June, but Real Madrid are now looking to make progress in negotiations with RB Leipzig as they look to improve their team.

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Real Madrid are preparing to return with a new offer after RB Leipzig rejected a proposal worth €90 million plus €10 million in add-ons. The goal is now to improve their offer as they try to reach an agreement for the winger.

Manchester City no longer involved in Yan Diomande race

Manchester City were previously involved in the race for Diomande, but that is no longer the case. The English club have not been involved in the situation for seven days and are no longer trying to sign the player. That leaves Real Madrid and PSG as the two clubs competing for Diomande. Romano said: “Diomande is a matter ONLY for Real Madrid and PSG. Manchester City are no longer involved at all, and that has been the case for seven days.”

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