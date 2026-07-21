How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Cruz Azul vs Puebla
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
|STREAM
|FREE TRIAL
Match Overview
Both teams opened the tournament with victories, but they enter this matchup after very different Clausura 2026 campaigns. Defending champions Cruz Azul kicked things off with a 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.
On the other hand, Puebla are looking to build on a 1-0 opening victory after finishing second-to-last in the Clausura standings. With both sides aiming to stay unbeaten, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining contest.
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream
, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.