How to watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Puebla WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, July 21, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Both teams opened the tournament with victories, but they enter this matchup after very different Clausura 2026 campaigns. Defending champions Cruz Azul kicked things off with a 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.

On the other hand, Puebla are looking to build on a 1-0 opening victory after finishing second-to-last in the Clausura standings. With both sides aiming to stay unbeaten, this matchup has all the ingredients for an entertaining contest.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Cruz Azul vs Puebla and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming