How to watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Both teams enter this California rivalry looking to rebound from disappointing losses. The LA Galaxy are hoping to regain momentum after a 3-1 defeat to St. Louis City SC, which followed a 3-0 setback against LAFC in the Los Angeles derby.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes are coming off a surprising 4-0 loss to Orlando City despite being among the Western Conference’s top teams. With both clubs eager to respond, this matchup could provide the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement