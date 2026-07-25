‘I don’t know what’s going to happen,’ Newcastle manager Eddie Howe gives update on Bruno Guimaraes amid Arsenal interest

Eddie Howe has spoken about Bruno Guimaraes‘ future at Newcastle United amid Arsenal‘s interest in signing the Brazil international. The Newcastle manager addressed the situation after his team drew 1-1 with Gateshead in a preseason friendly.

Howe said: “I’ve had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup. What we speak about has to remain private, but he’s just a great player, a great person. I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I’m not part of.”

The midfielder has emerged as a major target for Arsenal, with reports indicating that he is also keen on a move to the Premier League champions. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield, while Newcastle face the possibility of losing their captain.

Howe wants Guimaraes to remain at Newcastle

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Guimaraes’ future, Howe made clear that he would welcome the midfielder back to Newcastle’s squad. The Brazilian is expected to return to training on Friday after Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended earlier than he would have wanted.

Howe wants to keep the captain (Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Guimaraes has been an important player for Newcastle since joining the club and has also become the team’s captain. His importance to Howe and the club is one reason why Newcastle are reportedly demanding a significant fee before considering his departure.

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Howe said: “Nothing to say Bruno won’t be back training with us. You’ve got to look at it in its own right. Bruno is the captain of our football club. He’s been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together. I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay.”

Arsenal’s offer for Guimaraes

BBC reported that Arsenal are ready to offer £70 million (approximately $94 million) for Guimaraes, while other reports claim that Newcastle want at least £80 million (approximately $107 million) to consider selling their captain.