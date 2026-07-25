How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX One and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis will search for their first win of the Liga MX season when they meet in a crucial matchup. Both teams are coming off opening-day defeats, with Tigres falling 3-1 to Tijuana after a strong previous campaign.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis suffered a narrow 3-2 loss against defending champions Cruz Azul. Now, both sides are determined to bounce back, earn three valuable points, and change their early fortunes. Don’t miss this important Liga MX clash as they battle for a much-needed victory.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming