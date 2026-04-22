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Manchester United former captain Gary Neville blames Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella for Rosenior’s Chelsea exit

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Neville was very critical of Fernández and Cucurella for their role
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesNeville was very critical of Fernández and Cucurella for their role

Chelsea have had a terrible year despite all the money they have spent. A managerial change on Wednesday saw Liam Rosenior leave his role at the club. Even though the team has not been playing well lately, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville pointed the finger at Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella.

Neville said on Sky Sports News: “Cucurella and Fernández, experienced players and probably the only two experienced players that Chelsea have got, stitched him up in the last few weeks by calling out the fact that they basically love Enzo Maresca, but they weren’t doing that well under him.”

Maresca’s surprising dismissal in the middle of the season left the manager’s spot open. Club executives chose Rosenior, who had been managing Strasbourg, a French club owned by the same group that bought Chelsea. After five straight Premier League losses, the club decided to sack him, which was also unexpected since he had only managed the team for 23 matches.

Neville criticized Chelsea’s policy

No club has spent more money lately than Chelsea, with their outlay reaching 1.7 billion dollars. However, the results have not matched that spending, even with last year’s Club World Cup title. And beyond the transfer fees, the contract structure has also stood out.

Fernández was suspended by the manager (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fernández was suspended by the manager (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The English club has been known for handing out very long contracts. While four years is usually the norm after a major signing, Chelsea has chosen to give out extensions that have gone beyond the norm in some cases to work around financial rules.

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Neville pointed to that as one reason for their struggles: “These six- and eight-year agreements, you see it is almost laughable from the start, whether it be for a manager or a player. The owners don’t have a clue what they are doing. I’ve made massive mistakes as an owner, but sometimes you’ve got to accept that. I’ve spoken publicly about the challenges we’ve had.”

Chelsea’s interim manager

The season still has a few matches left for Chelsea, with five Premier League games remaining and an FA Cup semifinal against Leeds next Sunday. That means a permanent manager was not an option for now. For the matches ahead, Calum McFarlane will be in charge as the club waits to appoint its next manager.

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