Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Monterrey vs Xelaju in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Oliver Torres of Monterrey
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesOliver Torres of Monterrey
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Xelaju on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Monterrey vs Xelaju
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Wednesday, February 11, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, and TUDN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

What was expected to be a routine opener turned into a reality check, as Monterrey was limited to a 1–1 draw in the first leg of this series. Back at home, the Liga MX side holds the edge with advancement on the line, but the tight opener showed the task will be far from simple.

Xelaju, one of the best teams in Central America, did what it needed to do by keeping the tie level and now travels to Mexico with confidence that an upset is possible, setting the stage for a matchup fans won’t want to miss.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Monterrey vs Xelaju and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Club America receive Monterrey on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. USA fans can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming information to catch the action live.

How to watch Xelaju vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Xelaju vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Xelaju will face Monterrey in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

After his stint at Monterrey, Sergio Ramos has reportedly taken a key step to take over the ownership of La Liga side Sevilla.

Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski were the important topics for sport director Deco

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo