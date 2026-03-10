Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gabriel Fernandez of Cruz Azul
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesGabriel Fernandez of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Monterrey vs Cruz Azul
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, March 10, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS1, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A high-stakes Liga MX rivalry moves onto the continental stage as Monterrey and Cruz Azul meet in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Cruz Azul enter the matchup riding strong momentum after climbing to the top of Liga MX.

On the other hand, Monterrey bring their usual pedigree in international competitions, where they have consistently delivered solid performances. With two experienced clubs chasing continental glory and plenty of recent form on display, this showdown promises intensity and quality.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Cruz Azul take on Chivas in Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s all the essential information for this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming options available in the United States.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Cruz Azul will face Tigres UANL for a Matchday 6 clash in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 calendar. Below, you’ll find all the essential information for this showdown, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming options available across the USA.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cruz Azul play against Vancouver FC in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC will face Alajuelense in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo