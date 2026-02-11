Julian Alvarez linked to Barcelona after captain opens door amid reported interest from Premier League giants

Julian Alvarez’s future at Atlético Madrid has come into question in recent weeks, not only because of his current form but also due to his role within the team, where he is far from the undisputed focal point. While several Premier League giants have reportedly shown interest in signing him, the Argentine has once again been linked with FC Barcelona after a team captain opened the door to a potential move.

Despite his status as one of the most complete strikers in the world, Alvarez’s 2025-26 season has fallen short of expectations. He has featured in 32 games for Atlético Madrid across all competitions but completed the full 90 minutes in only three of them, scoring 11 goals and currently sitting on a 100-day La Liga goal drought.

Unable to reach his full potential under coach Diego Simeone’s system, and with the club no longer seen as a top contender for major trophies (last season was his first without silverware since arriving in Europe), speculation about a possible departure has inevitably grown. One of the clubs most frequently linked with him is FC Barcelona, a team he has admitted he supported as a child when Lionel Messi was still at the club.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Barca captain Ronald Araújo shared his thoughts on Alvarez’s situation and a possible move after the World Cup: “He’s a great player — for me, he’s one of the best forwards in the world. You can see the quality he has. The best players should be at the best club, which is us. That’s obvious. But it’s not up to me to do that job or make that decision.“

Ronald Araújo of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona face several hurdles to sing Alvarez

Alvarez’s current situation at Atlético Madrid and Barcelona’s need to strengthen at striker next season make the idea of a move understandable. Star forward Robert Lewandowski, one of the highest-paid players in the squad, has a contract that expires at the end of the season, and at 37 years old, expectations point toward a possible departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

Even if Barcelona free up significant salary space, they would still face major obstacles. Alvarez is under contract with Atlético until June 2030 and has a €500 million release clause, while reports suggest the Madrid club would demand a fee in the region of €100 million to sell, a figure widely considered out of reach for Barcelona unless a major sale takes place.

Chelsea and Arsenal also interested in Julian Alvarez

In addition to financial challenges, Barcelona would also face fierce competition from Premier League powers pursuing Alvarez. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea have maintained steady contact regarding the striker, with both clubs receiving “positive reports” as they evaluate a potential blockbuster move in the summer window.

The outlet adds that the fee discussed could come in below £100 million, a range more manageable for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea. Barcelona’s only potential edge is that one factor behind Alvarez leaving Manchester City was his desire to leave England for lifestyle reasons in Spain, though a strong sporting project could ultimately tilt the balance toward any suitor.

Advertisement