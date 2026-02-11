Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Rashford and Lewandowski formed a great pairing in Barcelona
© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesRashford and Lewandowski formed a great pairing in Barcelona

Barcelona is in a strong position to repeat the excellent season they had last year. They lead La Liga by one point over Real Madrid, are through to the Champions League round of 16, and are competing with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Perhaps less visible than others, Deco has been one of the figures behind the club’s rebuild. He recently talked about the importance of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski.

The former Portuguese midfielder now works as the sporting director of the institution, playing a key role in transfer decisions and contract renewals. He addressed several topics in an interview with Sport, including Rashford’s future.

Deco said: “We are happy with Rashford. It’s not easy coming here. He’s a footballer who has played at a very high level, with huge expectations like at Manchester United. He then had six months with Aston Villa, where he did a good job. I know they wanted to keep him, but he just wanted to come here, and that’s positive.”

About Rashford’s potential stay at the club, he added: “We have been able to get him on loan. Coming here and reducing his salary to make it happen was a demonstration that he really wanted to come. We are very happy about it. It’s a player that gives us a lot.”

Rashford arrived at Barcelona on a loan (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Rashford arrived at Barcelona on a loan (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Deco was noncommittal with Robert Lewandowski

The other question mark for next season is also in attack. Lewandowski has been outstanding since arriving at the club in a difficult period, making his goals even more important in helping the team return to a competitive level after years of instability.

Advertisement
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could lose main target as Real Madrid reportedly lead race for €50 million star

see also

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could lose main target as Real Madrid reportedly lead race for €50 million star

As the striker’s contract runs until the end of this season, the possibility of his departure becomes more realistic. Deco praised him as the best number 9 of the past 10 years, there isn’t anyone like him,” before casting doubt on a contract extension.

On that topic, there was no definitive answer: “I think time will tell. Robert has his personal plans too, and from there we’ll see. Before that we also need to know more about how we stand with Financial Fair Play. We must clarify the future of the team and we aren’t there yet. When we know everything we can do, we will address every topic, like with Robert.”

Barcelona has clear needs for the transfer window

Even as one of the best teams in the world, there is still room for improvement. The striker position would need reinforcement if Rashford and Lewandowski leave, while center back is another area that could be strengthened to maintain competitiveness.

Advertisement

Deco confirmed those priorities when asked about those positions: “Yes, the idea goes that way, but sometimes things surprise you. I always say that four months in soccer are like four years in life. One month ago we won the Spanish Super Cup and it already feels like we haven’t won anything.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid’s European Super League project over as Spanish giants secure Champions League future

Real Madrid’s European Super League project over as Spanish giants secure Champions League future

Real Madrid shared a statement about the future of the European Super League

Lamine Yamal shares honest admission on his mindset at Barcelona: ‘I try not to focus just on soccer’

Lamine Yamal shares honest admission on his mindset at Barcelona: ‘I try not to focus just on soccer’

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal admitted he doesn't always watch soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina U-20 World Cup team had a rare habit, reveals Spain icon Fernando Llorente

Lionel Messi’s Argentina U-20 World Cup team had a rare habit, reveals Spain icon Fernando Llorente

Lionel Messi's Argentina won the U-20 World Cup in 2005 with a rare habit, according to Spain's Fernando Llorente.

How to watch Monterrey vs Xelaju in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Monterrey vs Xelaju in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Monterrey will host Xelaju in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo