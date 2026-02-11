Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

Barcelona is in a strong position to repeat the excellent season they had last year. They lead La Liga by one point over Real Madrid, are through to the Champions League round of 16, and are competing with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Perhaps less visible than others, Deco has been one of the figures behind the club’s rebuild. He recently talked about the importance of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski.

The former Portuguese midfielder now works as the sporting director of the institution, playing a key role in transfer decisions and contract renewals. He addressed several topics in an interview with Sport, including Rashford’s future.

Deco said: “We are happy with Rashford. It’s not easy coming here. He’s a footballer who has played at a very high level, with huge expectations like at Manchester United. He then had six months with Aston Villa, where he did a good job. I know they wanted to keep him, but he just wanted to come here, and that’s positive.”

About Rashford’s potential stay at the club, he added: “We have been able to get him on loan. Coming here and reducing his salary to make it happen was a demonstration that he really wanted to come. We are very happy about it. It’s a player that gives us a lot.”

Rashford arrived at Barcelona on a loan (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Deco was noncommittal with Robert Lewandowski

The other question mark for next season is also in attack. Lewandowski has been outstanding since arriving at the club in a difficult period, making his goals even more important in helping the team return to a competitive level after years of instability.

As the striker’s contract runs until the end of this season, the possibility of his departure becomes more realistic. Deco praised him as “the best number 9 of the past 10 years, there isn’t anyone like him,” before casting doubt on a contract extension.

On that topic, there was no definitive answer: “I think time will tell. Robert has his personal plans too, and from there we’ll see. Before that we also need to know more about how we stand with Financial Fair Play. We must clarify the future of the team and we aren’t there yet. When we know everything we can do, we will address every topic, like with Robert.”

Barcelona has clear needs for the transfer window

Even as one of the best teams in the world, there is still room for improvement. The striker position would need reinforcement if Rashford and Lewandowski leave, while center back is another area that could be strengthened to maintain competitiveness.

Deco confirmed those priorities when asked about those positions: “Yes, the idea goes that way, but sometimes things surprise you. I always say that four months in soccer are like four years in life. One month ago we won the Spanish Super Cup and it already feels like we haven’t won anything.”