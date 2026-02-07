Trending topics:
How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Victor Davila of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesVictor Davila of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Monterrey
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT • Saturday, February 7, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

A marquee Liga MX showdown takes center stage as two championship-caliber clubs collide in a matchup with major playoff implications. Monterrey enter the weekend sitting on seven points and firmly in the postseason picture, aiming to regain momentum after grinding out a 2–2 draw against Tijuana.

Meanwhile, Club America arrive energized by its first win of the campaign—a convincing 2–0 result over Necaxa. With form trending upward, table positioning on the line, and plenty of pride at stake, this clash shapes up as must-watch soccer for fans following the title race.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
