How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Monterrey WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT • Saturday, February 7, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

A marquee Liga MX showdown takes center stage as two championship-caliber clubs collide in a matchup with major playoff implications. Monterrey enter the weekend sitting on seven points and firmly in the postseason picture, aiming to regain momentum after grinding out a 2–2 draw against Tijuana.

Meanwhile, Club America arrive energized by its first win of the campaign—a convincing 2–0 result over Necaxa. With form trending upward, table positioning on the line, and plenty of pride at stake, this clash shapes up as must-watch soccer for fans following the title race.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

