Liga MX
How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ángel Correa of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesÁngel Correa of Tigres
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Monterrey vs Tigres UANL
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:05 PM ET / 6:05 PM PT • Saturday, November 1, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
Match Overview

The Liga MX season is heading into its final stretch, and the spotlight shifts to northern Mexico for another chapter of one of the league’s most heated rivalries — the Derby Regio. Tigres UANL and Monterrey collide with playoff stakes and city pride on the line, promising one of the most intense atmospheres of the season.

Tigres enter the matchup sitting second in the standings with 32 points, just one behind Toluca, as they chase the league’s top spot. Monterrey, sitting close behind with 30 points, needs a victory to strengthen its postseason chances and lock in a direct ticket to the quarterfinals. Don’t miss a minute of this classic showdown between two of Mexico’s soccer powerhouses.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
