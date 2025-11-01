How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Monterrey vs Tigres UANL WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:05 PM ET / 6:05 PM PT • Saturday, November 1, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The Liga MX season is heading into its final stretch, and the spotlight shifts to northern Mexico for another chapter of one of the league’s most heated rivalries — the Derby Regio. Tigres UANL and Monterrey collide with playoff stakes and city pride on the line, promising one of the most intense atmospheres of the season.

Tigres enter the matchup sitting second in the standings with 32 points, just one behind Toluca, as they chase the league’s top spot. Monterrey, sitting close behind with 30 points, needs a victory to strengthen its postseason chances and lock in a direct ticket to the quarterfinals. Don’t miss a minute of this classic showdown between two of Mexico’s soccer powerhouses.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Useful links

