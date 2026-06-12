Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Podcast
Comments

World Cup 2026: Jordan’s Historic Debut and the 40-Year Wait

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Ehsan Haddad of Jordan.
© Meg McLaughlin/Getty ImagesEhsan Haddad of Jordan.

The 2026 World Cup features several teams reaching the tournament for the very first time. Among the most anticipated debutants is Jordan, a nation that has spent decades fighting for a place on the sport’s biggest international stage.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to discover the unique football history of Jordan.

In this edition of Curiosities, Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV examines the journey of the Jordanian national team. The episode looks closely at the country’s broader history alongside the specific development of its football infrastructure over the years.

After a 40-year wait to secure a World Cup qualification, the team has finally broken through to the finals. Their reward is a highly anticipated spot in the group stage, where they are scheduled to test themselves directly against the defending champions, Argentina.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Sousa breaks down the exact path the squad took to achieve this milestone, highlighting how previous generations laid the groundwork. It provides fans with a direct overview of how the team evolved into a competitive force capable of reaching the tournament.

You can stream the entire analysis right now. Check out the Rabona TV Jordan feature on Spotify to learn more about the history and qualification story behind one of the tournament’s newest competitors.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup 2026: The Historic Rise and Football Curiosities of Uzbekistan

World Cup 2026: The Historic Rise and Football Curiosities of Uzbekistan

Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV wraps up his Curiosities series by exploring the tragic past and triumphant World Cup debut of Uzbekistan.

World Cup 2026 Preview: Analyzing Groups A Through F

World Cup 2026 Preview: Analyzing Groups A Through F

Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV breaks down every team and group from A to F in this comprehensive 2026 World Cup preview.

2026 World Cup Group A updated standings: Table after South Korea vs Czech Republic match

2026 World Cup Group A updated standings: Table after South Korea vs Czech Republic match

A dramatic late winner from Oh Hyeon-gyu has propelled South Korea to a crucial 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, shaking up the early dynamics of Group A.

Argentina and France won’t reach the 2026 World Cup final, predicts England legend Wayne Rooney

Argentina and France won’t reach the 2026 World Cup final, predicts England legend Wayne Rooney

England legend Wayne Rooney has made his predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and believes neither Argentina nor France will reach the final.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo