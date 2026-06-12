World Cup 2026: Jordan’s Historic Debut and the 40-Year Wait

The 2026 World Cup features several teams reaching the tournament for the very first time. Among the most anticipated debutants is Jordan, a nation that has spent decades fighting for a place on the sport’s biggest international stage.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to discover the unique football history of Jordan.

In this edition of Curiosities, Adrian Sousa of Rabona TV examines the journey of the Jordanian national team. The episode looks closely at the country’s broader history alongside the specific development of its football infrastructure over the years.

After a 40-year wait to secure a World Cup qualification, the team has finally broken through to the finals. Their reward is a highly anticipated spot in the group stage, where they are scheduled to test themselves directly against the defending champions, Argentina.

Sousa breaks down the exact path the squad took to achieve this milestone, highlighting how previous generations laid the groundwork. It provides fans with a direct overview of how the team evolved into a competitive force capable of reaching the tournament.

You can stream the entire analysis right now. Check out the Rabona TV Jordan feature on Spotify to learn more about the history and qualification story behind one of the tournament’s newest competitors.