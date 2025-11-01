Inter Miami vs. Nashville: What Messi’s team needs to reach the MLS playoff semifinals

Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC this Saturday for Game 2 of the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs. The Herons will try to decide the series and avoid a third match.

Last Friday, Javier Mascherano’s team took the first step in their playoff run with a crucial 3–1 home victory at Chase Center. Lionel Messi scored a brace, and Tadeo Allende added another goal. Hany Mukhtar scored the visitors’ only goal in the final minute, but that will not affect the series going forward.

This is due to the unique format of the MLS playoffs. In most knockout stages worldwide, two-legged ties are decided by the total number of goals scored across both matches. If the aggregate is tied after 180 minutes, the match goes to penalties.

In MLS, however, the opening round uses a best-of-three format. This means that to advance to the semifinals, teams must earn two victories. If they achieve that in the first two games, the series ends immediately. If not, a third and decisive match is played.

Sam Surridge #9 of Nashville SC

But it doesn’t stop there. For this format to work, each match must have a winner. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, it goes to penalties. A victory in that scenario counts the same toward advancing as a win in regulation. Another key difference is that goal difference doesn’t matter. For example: winning on penalties after a tie counts the same as a 5–0 regulation win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Will Lionel Messi play today? Projected lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in MLS Playoffs Game 2

What does Inter Miami need to advance to the semifinals?

Given the MLS playoff format, Inter Miami have so far only completed half the task. Last week’s 3–1 win was the first of the two victories they need to advance, but a tough challenge still lies ahead.

Lionel Messi and his teammates must defeat Nashville SC tonight at Geodis Park to secure their place in the next stage of the Eastern Conference. This can be done with a win in regulation or by tying and then winning in penalties.

If they lose, whether in regulation or on penalties, the series will be tied with one win for each team. In that case, a third match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be required to decide who advances. That match is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, at Chase Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Who could Inter Miami face in the semifinals?

Whether they secure qualification this Saturday or must play a third match against Nashville SC next week, Inter Miami know who their potential Eastern Conference semifinal opponents could be.

The MLS bracket shows that the winner of the series between the Herons and the Coyotes will face the winner of FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew. In Game 1 of the opening round, Cincinnati earned a valuable 1–0 victory that gave them the series lead. Game 2 will be played on Sunday at Lower.com Field.