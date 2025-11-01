Trending topics:
Will Lionel Messi play today? Confirmed lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in MLS Playoffs Game 2

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami have a chance this Saturday to secure their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals of Major League Soccer. To do so, they must defeat Nashville SC at Geodis Park, either in regulation time or via penalties. As usual, all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

Last week, the Herons took a key step toward qualification with a solid 3–1 home victory, but they cannot afford to be complacent. The MLS format requires them to win again tonight if they want to avoid a third match at Chase Stadium to decide who advances to the next round.

Nashville SC are also under enormous pressure. They have no alternative but to win, either during the 90 minutes or in a penalty shootout if the match ends in a draw; otherwise, they will be eliminated from official competitions in 2025. That’s why they will rely heavily on what Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge can do in attack.

Confirmed lineup for Inter Miami

Given the enormous importance of Saturday’s match, the Herons will take the field at Geodis Park with their best possible squad. They have struggled in recent weeks due to fitness issues with key players, with Jordi Alba drawing the most attention after missing a training session.

Javier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.

Javier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.

Head coach Javier Mascherano’s starting lineup for Inter Miami today is: Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Confirmed lineup for Nashville SC

Knowing they have no margin for error and that the only way to even the series is a home victory, the Coyotes will play their final cards in tonight’s match against Inter Miami. That is why head coach B. J. Callaghan will field his top stars.

The confirmed lineup for Nashville SC this Saturday is: Joe Willis; Andy Najar, Walker Zimmerman, Jeison Palacios, Josh Bauer; Matthew Corcoran, Edvard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Alex Muyl.

