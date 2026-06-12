How to watch Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, June 12, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As one of the host nations, Canada enters the 2026 tournament with the full force of home support behind them. However, their history in the competition is modest, having lost all six of their previous matches across two appearances in 1986 and 2022. Under the guidance of Jesse Marsch, the Canadians will be desperate to secure a historic first win on opening day and set a positive tone for their campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina arrive in North America as the underdogs, but they are a battle-hardened squad. Their path to the finals was forged through grueling playoff encounters against Wales and Italy, where they demonstrated immense grit and tactical discipline to advance. Unfazed by hostile crowds, the Bosnians possess the experience and resilience to spoil the party for the hosts in what projects to be a pivotal clash for knockout stage qualification.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this opening fixture from vastly different preparatory paths. Canada, having qualified automatically as hosts, has lacked competitive fixtures for over a year, relying on friendlies to implement Jesse Marsch’s high-energy system. In contrast, Bosnia & Herzegovina are sharp from a demanding European qualifying campaign that saw them overcome significant odds, building a cohesive and resilient unit along the way.

The tactical battle promises a fascinating clash of styles. Marsch’s Canada will look to press aggressively and win the ball high up the pitch. However, Bosnia & Herzegovina’s direct approach is the perfect antidote. Averaging 65 long balls per game in qualifying, they will aim to bypass the Canadian press entirely, targeting their physical forwards. The game could be decided in the wide areas, where Canada’s wingers will attempt to pin back the Bosnian full-backs and starve their strikers of service.

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With Switzerland favored to top the group, this match carries immense weight. For both teams, it represents the most direct path to securing second place and advancing to the Round of 32. The urgency will be palpable from the first whistle, as neither side can afford to settle for a draw. A victory here would provide a massive boost and put the winner in a commanding position to make a deep run in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match will mark the first-ever meeting between Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina, adding a layer of unpredictability to the encounter. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory. This lack of familiarity could lead to a cagey opening as they feel each other out.

While they haven’t faced Bosnia, Canada has historically struggled against European opposition at the global showpiece. In five previous matches against UEFA teams, they have lost every single one, posting a dismal goal difference of one scored and ten conceded. This trend underscores the challenge ahead for the host nation as they look to reverse their fortunes.

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Bosnia & Herzegovina have proven to be a formidable opponent when cast as the underdog. In their decisive playoff matches against both Wales and Italy, they were unfavored but managed to secure draws in regular time before advancing on penalties. This resilience against stronger teams suggests they are well-equipped to handle the pressure of an opening match away from home and could prove tougher to break down than their odds suggest.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Canada enters their opening match with significant injury concerns surrounding several key players, while Bosnia & Herzegovina’s primary fitness issue revolves around a key forward.

The Canadian camp is anxiously monitoring the fitness of star player Alphonso Davies, who has been training individually and remains a major doubt. Key defender Moise Bombito is also being treated with caution, alongside Ali Ahmed and Jacob Shaffelburg. These potential absences could force coach Jesse Marsch into significant lineup adjustments and disrupt the team’s cohesion.

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For Bosnia & Herzegovina, the main concern is striker Haris Tabakovic, who was included in the squad despite an ankle injury but will not be available for the opener. However, veteran captain Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the line after overcoming minor issues, providing a crucial focal point for their attack. Midfielder Ivan Sunjic is also expected to be fit to start.

Canada Projected XI (4-4-2): Crépeau; Laryea, Cornelius, De Fougerolles, Johnston; Millar, Koné, Eustáquio, Buchanan; David, Larin.

This lineup reflects Marsch’s preferred aggressive 4-4-2 system. The success of this formation will depend on the goal-scoring form of Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, while the midfield duo of Koné and Eustáquio will be tasked with executing the high press. The defense may be vulnerable, particularly if the team is missing key starters.

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Bosnia & Herzegovina Projected XI (4-4-2): Vasilj; Kolašinac, Katić, Muharemovic, Dedić; Memić, Tahirović, Šunjić, Bajraktarević; Demirović, Džeko.

This setup pairs the legendary Edin Dzeko with the dynamic Ermedin Demirović, creating a powerful and physical front line. The team’s strategy will likely involve sitting in a compact defensive block and launching direct balls forward to their strikers, aiming to exploit their aerial prowess and clinical finishing. Their experience from the tough European qualifiers will be a significant asset.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a variety of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like Liga MX or LaLiga.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/mo, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. Special bundle offers may also be available, combining sports with other entertainment packages.

Beyond soccer, the platform boasts an extensive library of content. Subscribers can watch thousands of movies, popular TV shows, and live sports from other major leagues, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.