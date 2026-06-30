How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Mexico vs Ecuador WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico and Ecuador meet in a win-or-go-home Round of 16 showdown with a place in the next stage on the line. El Tri enters in top form after winning all three group-stage matches to finish first.

Ecuador, on the other hand, advanced as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams by rebounding from a draw against Curaçao with a key victory over Germany. The matchup also adds another chapter to Mexico’s growing rivalry with CONMEBOL opposition.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Mexico vs Ecuador and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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