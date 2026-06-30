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How far have Sweden advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Viktor Gyokeres #17 of Sweden.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres #17 of Sweden.

Sweden has made its triumphant return to the World Cup stage in 2026 after missing out on the 2022 tournament in Qatar, and after successfully navigating the group stage, the squad is looking to make some noise. While they have yet to capture soccer’s ultimate prize, the Blue and Yellow squad in North America faces a steep uphill climb to match the standard of their finest historical tournament runs.

The current tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, marks the 13th time Sweden has qualified for the sport’s premier showcase. This means that across the 23 total editions of the tournament (including this year’s event), the European nation has failed to qualify ten times, notably sitting out the 2010 tournament in South Africa, the 2014 edition in Brazil, and the 2022 iteration in Qatar during the current century.

So far in the 2026 World Cup, Sweden has looked highly volatile, pairing soaring highs with devastating lows. After kicking off the tournament with a comprehensive 5-1 blowout victory against Tunisia, the Netherlands dismantled the Blue and Yellow by that exact same scoreline, forcing Sweden to secure a knockout berth as a third-place qualifier following a gritty 1-1 draw with Japan.

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Sweden’s best World Cup campaigns

While they are rarely discussed in the same breath as Europe’s absolute traditional powerhouses, Sweden has historically punched well above its weight on the global stage. Their deepest run came during the 1958 tournament, when Sweden finished as the World Cup runners-up, taking home the silver medal and coming agonizingly close to securing the sport’s most coveted silverware.

Tomas Brolin of Sweden celebrates after earning the World Cup third place.

Tomas Brolin of Sweden celebrates after earning the World Cup third place.

In that unforgettable year, Sweden served as the tournament host, utilizing home-field advantage to put together the greatest team performance in national history. After eliminating the Soviet Union and West Germany in the knockout rounds, they squared off against Brazil at Rasunda Stadium in Stockholm, where a 17-year-old Pele scored twice in a 5-2 Brazilian victory to claim the title.

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Sweden’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with France

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Sweden’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with France

While that 1958 masterclass remains Sweden’s lone appearance in a World Cup final, the nation has knocked on the door of the championship match on other occasions. They reached the semifinals in both 1938 and 1994, falling to Hungary and Brazil respectively, which forced them into the third-place match rather than the final.

Consequently, the European side holds two official third-place finishes, one obtained in 1950 (when the tournament featured a final round-robin group rather than standard knockout matches) and another in 1994. In that 1994 tournament, also hosted by the United States, they dismantled Bulgaria 4-0 to secure the bronze, a high-water mark they are eager to chase down now that they are back in North America.

Sweden’s overall World Cup record

Sweden has competed in 13 World Cups throughout its history, managing to finish among the top four teams on three separate occasions. This historical consistency has allowed them to climb to 11th place on the tournament’s all-time points leaderboard, having accumulated 70 points over the years.

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Excluding their current 2026 campaign, Sweden has played in 51 total World Cup matches, securing 19 victories, grinding out 13 draws, and suffering 19 defeats, creating one of the most perfectly balanced historical records in international soccer.

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