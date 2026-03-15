Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Sevilla on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Sevilla
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 11:15am ET / 8:15am PT • Sunday, March 15, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enter a pivotal La Liga matchup knowing the margin for error has disappeared at the top of the table. After Real Madrid’s dominant 4–1 victory against Elche trimmed the gap between the title rivals to just one point, the pressure is squarely on Barça to secure a win and protect their lead in the standings.

Waiting for them is a Sevilla side battling for survival rather than silverware, sitting only six points above the relegation zone after an inconsistent campaign and desperate for a result that could create some breathing room. With the title race tightening and both teams carrying plenty at stake, this showdown promises high drama.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Sevilla and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Elche match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid face Elche in a Matchday 28 clash during the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Elche in La Liga?

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Elche in La Liga?

The club confirmed that Mbappe will not take part in the match, a decision that immediately raised questions across the soccer world.

Christian Pulisic makes history with Milan with new rare milestone in Europe’s top five leagues despite 2026 scoring struggles

Christian Pulisic makes history with Milan with new rare milestone in Europe’s top five leagues despite 2026 scoring struggles

Even without finding the net in 2026 so far, the American star has played his part in a historic accomplishment that has quietly elevated the Rossoneri among Europe’s elite.

Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal clash cancelled as UEFA makes final decision on Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima clash

Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal clash cancelled as UEFA makes final decision on Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima clash

Following the conflict in the Middle East, UEFA and CONMEBOL had to make major changes regarding the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain. Facing the impossibility of reaching an agreement, the clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi has been canceled.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo