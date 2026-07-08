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Why are there no 2026 World Cup matches today, Wednesday, July 8?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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A fan holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
© Getty ImagesA fan holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

For nearly a month, the 2026 World Cup has been a daily habit for fans, with a match to follow every single day since the tournament’s opening in Mexico City. That uninterrupted run of soccer has now hit its first real gap.

After 27 consecutive days of action, Wednesday, July 8 has no World Cup matches scheduled. Checking the day’s slate turns up nothing from the tournament, catching plenty of fans off guard after weeks of nonstop games.

The pause comes down to the gap between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals. With the Round of 16 now finished, the competition needs a breather before the next stage begins.

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Between the group stage and the Round of 32, and between the Round of 32 and the Round of 16, no rest day was needed since each round had enough teams and games spread out to give every nation sufficient recovery time.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates the team’s 1-0 victory vs Paraguay. (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates the team’s 1-0 victory vs Paraguay. (Getty Images)

Now, with just eight teams left in the tournament, there isn’t enough game volume to fill a daily schedule without at least one pause — hence Wednesday’s empty slate.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

When and where are the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Action resumes Thursday, July 9, with the quarterfinals playing out one match per day to stretch the calendar enough for the final to be held on July 19:

  • Thursday, July 9: France vs Morocco — Boston Stadium
  • Friday, July 10: Spain vs Belgium — Los Angeles Stadium
  • Saturday, July 11: Norway vs England — Miami Stadium
  • Saturday, July 11: Argentina vs Switzerland — Kansas City Stadium
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