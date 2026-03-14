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Messi’s Argentina closing in on pre-World Cup friendly in the U.S. for June FIFA window

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

While negotiations continue over the date and venue for the Finalissima against Spain, Argentina are also mapping out their path toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the tournament begins this summer, Lionel Messi and his teammates could play a friendly in the U.S.

Negotiations to face Honduras ahead of the World Cup have progressed satisfactorily,” reported Deporte Total USA this Saturday. “The Argentina national team seems to be clarifying its plans for the June FIFA window.”

After the March FIFA break, during which the Finalissima remains uncertain, the national teams will not play any matches until coaches are required to submit their final 26-player World Cup squads at the end of May.

Once club competitions conclude, the national teams will begin pre-tournament training in North America. In the days leading up to their respective World Cup debuts, they will have the chance to play one or two friendlies during the June FIFA window.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Given the proximity to the World Cup, the top national teams usually select opponents of a lower level for these matches, minimizing unnecessary fatigue and potential injuries. In that sense, Honduras fit the criteria, currently ranked 65th in the FIFA Rankings.

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Report: Argentina set two conditions for Finalissima in last attempt to keep Spain clash alive

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Report: Argentina set two conditions for Finalissima in last attempt to keep Spain clash alive

Honduras bring good memories for Argentina

Playing Honduras ahead of the World Cup would not only give Argentina valuable match minutes and help them build competitive rhythm ahead of their opening group stage match against Algeria.

It would also, in a way, mirror the path Argentina took before the 2022 World Cup, which ended with the title after a penalty shootout victory over France. Back then, Argentina also played a friendly against Honduras in the United States: in September 2022, in Miami, Lionel Messi’s team won 3-0.

Less than four years later, Argentina could repeat that preparatory match and face Honduras on U.S. soil. The difference is that this time it would not be in Miami, but in Kansas City, where the team will be based during the tournament.

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