Lionel Messi reveals why he cried after Argentina’s dramatic World Cup victory over Egypt

The intense run that the 2026 World Cup has been for Argentina continued with a dramatic match against Egypt that needed a comeback from two goals down to get a 3-2 victory, which saw Lionel Messi cry when the final whistle was blown.

Messi said: “It was a huge relief for all of us. I was really frustrated after missing the penalty, especially because of the way I took it. I felt like I had let the team down at an important moment. Thankfully, God had something special in store for me in the end. I was able to score the equalizer, and it was an incredible relief and a huge moment of happiness for all of us.”

While it wasn’t his best match of the tournament, Messi bounced back from a missed penalty in the 21st minute, with Egypt leading 1-0 at the time, to score the equalizer late in the match before Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback.

Messi on why the penalty was important

The hard-earned victory over Cape Verde in the previous round, which ended in a 3-2 overtime win after Argentina had taken the lead twice, was not the only difficult moment the team faced. The Round of 16 proved to be even more challenging, albeit for Messi, the match could have taken a different path.

Argentina struggled in the first half, with Egypt controlling possession for long stretches until the hydration break. After play resumed, the team improved, and a long pass from Leandro Paredes to Nicolás Tagliafico led to a penalty. It was a chance for the captain to change the course of the match.

see also Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Messi said: “If I had scored it, the game could have taken a different direction because we were playing well, even after they had scored. We still created some clear chances, like Alexis Mac Allister’s and Julian Alvarez’s, when the goalkeeper made a save right on the goal line. It was all of that together. This team deserved to keep going. In the end, we’re just really happy.”

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Messi posts message on Instagram

Many players are quick to go to social media and post pictures after such an important victory, but Messi took his time to process everything that happened during a thrilling day. The captain shared several pictures, including one with the team lineup as the first image, and wrote: “This team never gives up. What a crazy day today, once again… this group is INCREDIBLE!!! Let’s goooo.”