Why Luke Shaw is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

There are some important players missing the 2026 World Cup, with Luke Shaw among them as he was left out of England’s squad.

Shaw is missing the competition because he was not called up by Thomas Tuchel. The manager surprised many people with some of his decisions, including leaving out the left back for reasons other than injury.

This omission caught much attention because Shaw was part of Manchester United’s improvement that pushed them to third place in the Premier League after mediocre years. Even so, it was not enough to convince the manager.

Shaw’s season with Manchester United

Experience could be a huge factor for every team, which makes Shaw’s omission even more unexpected. The left back has featured regularly for England in the past few years under Gareth Southgate, even scoring in the Euro final lost to Italy on penalties.

Tuchel left many important players out of the team (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The manager’s preferred skill set apparently favors bigger players that may suit the system more favorably, which does not benefit a player with Shaw’s physical build.

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see also Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

Shaw was an important piece for Michael Carrick after his January appointment, which brought the club back on track. The left back left behind some injury issues from the past and played all 38 Premier League matches, showing that this was a technical choice rather than a fitness one.

The left backs

Tuchel preferred taller left backs for this competition. The left back role may not be secured between a rising player like Nico O’Reilly, a strong attacking option, and a right-footed physical fullback like Djed Spence, while Tino Livramento was the versatile option who could play on either side before an injury ruled him out.