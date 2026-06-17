Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

Why Luke Shaw is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Shaw was not called up
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesShaw was not called up

There are some important players missing the 2026 World Cup, with Luke Shaw among them as he was left out of England’s squad.

Shaw is missing the competition because he was not called up by Thomas Tuchel. The manager surprised many people with some of his decisions, including leaving out the left back for reasons other than injury.

This omission caught much attention because Shaw was part of Manchester United’s improvement that pushed them to third place in the Premier League after mediocre years. Even so, it was not enough to convince the manager.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Shaw’s season with Manchester United

Experience could be a huge factor for every team, which makes Shaw’s omission even more unexpected. The left back has featured regularly for England in the past few years under Gareth Southgate, even scoring in the Euro final lost to Italy on penalties.

Tuchel left many important players out of the team (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tuchel left many important players out of the team (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The manager’s preferred skill set apparently favors bigger players that may suit the system more favorably, which does not benefit a player with Shaw’s physical build.

Advertisement
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

see also

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing the 2026 World Cup for England

Shaw was an important piece for Michael Carrick after his January appointment, which brought the club back on track. The left back left behind some injury issues from the past and played all 38 Premier League matches, showing that this was a technical choice rather than a fitness one.

The left backs

Tuchel preferred taller left backs for this competition. The left back role may not be secured between a rising player like Nico O’Reilly, a strong attacking option, and a right-footed physical fullback like Djed Spence, while Tino Livramento was the versatile option who could play on either side before an injury ruled him out.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Michael Carrick receives stunning backing from two Manchester United stars amid his uncertain Premier League future

Despite arriving at Manchester United amid considerable doubt, Michael Carrick has managed to surprise the entire fanbase with his performances. In fact, two key Red Devils players have decided to publicly back him to remain in charge.

Luke Shaw makes bold claim on Ruben Amorim and Manchester United: 'There are no stragglers anymore'

Luke Shaw makes bold claim on Ruben Amorim and Manchester United: 'There are no stragglers anymore'

While disputing the Premier League Summer Series, defender Luke Shaw made a bold claim and Manchester United's current squad: "There are no stragglers anymore."

'Devastated' Luke Shaw sends heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after upsetting injury update

'Devastated' Luke Shaw sends heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after upsetting injury update

With Manchester United currently trying to climb up under Ruben Amorim, defender Luke Shaw delivered an open-hearted message to the fans after an upsetting injury update.

United discover Luke Shaw injury timeline, sign his replacement

United discover Luke Shaw injury timeline, sign his replacement

Manchester United anticipates left-back Luke Shaw will face a recovery period of ten weeks due to a muscle injury. The English full-back picked up in the wake of United's 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. United boss Erik ten Hag then announced he would miss a considerable amount of time. The Daily Mail reports that Shaw […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo