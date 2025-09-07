Trending topics:
How to watch Lithuania vs Netherlands match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Denzel Dumfries of Netherlands
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesDenzel Dumfries of Netherlands
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Lithuania vs Netherlands on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Lithuania vs Netherlands
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, September 7, 2025
WHERE FS1, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling
Match Overview

The Netherlands return to action looking to solidify their grip on first place in the group after drawing 1-1 with Poland, and with a World Cup spot within reach, they’ll step in as the clear favorites. Boasting elite talent and plenty of depth, the Dutch are expected to control the game and push for all three points.

Lithuania, meanwhile, may not be in the mix for the top of the table, but this clash gives them a chance to measure themselves against one of Europe’s best and prove they can compete on a bigger stage.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Lithuania vs Netherlands and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
