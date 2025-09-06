Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi makes early return to Inter Miami after Argentina heroics: A demanding MLS schedule awaits

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

This past Thursday, Lionel Messi scored twice in the win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers, in what was his final official match on Argentine soil. While the team is now preparing for a trip to Ecuador, the forward will not travel with his teammates. Instead, he is opting for an early return to Inter Miami to focus on Major League Soccer.

On the decision to miss the final qualifier against Ecuador, Messi shared the conversation he had with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. “I spoke with Leo and we decided—or rather, he decided—that I should rest,” the 38-year-old star explained.

Expanding on the reasons behind the decision, Lionel was direct: “I’m coming off an injury, and even though I’m fine now, we preferred to avoid the trip and having to play another match, so I can rest properly and prepare well for what’s coming.”

In the same press conference, Messi made it clear what his short-term goals are with Inter Miami. “We’ve got an important run of games where we’re fighting for the MLS, which is an objective, and I hope to be at my best,” he said. “I’ll try to finish the MLS tournament strong, become champions.”

Lionel Messi Argentina - Venezuela

Messi scored a brace for Argentina vs Venezuela.

Inter Miami’s tight schedule

Participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and a deep run to the final of the Leagues Cup against Seattle Sounders put Inter Miami in the international spotlight. But it also left them behind in MLS, as they had to postpone several league fixtures to focus on those tournaments.

Advertisement
MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Now it’s time to catch up, and that will mean a major effort from the players. Messi’s early return to Miami will allow him to rest properly and be fully prepared for the Herons’ next match: an away clash with Charlotte FC on Saturday, September 13.

From there, a grueling stretch begins, with Inter Miami set to play 7 matches in just 21 days. During that span, they’ll get only 3 to 4 days of rest between games, creating a heavy physical load for the squad’s more experienced players.

Inter Miami’s schedule includes:

  • September 13 vs Charlotte FC
  • September 16 vs Seattle Sounders
  • September 20 vs DC United
  • September 24 vs New York City
  • September 27 vs Toronto FC
  • September 30 vs Chicago Fire
  • October 4 vs New England Revolution
Advertisement
MLS all-time top scorers: The greatest goal leaders in league history

see also

MLS all-time top scorers: The greatest goal leaders in league history

Where do Inter Miami stand in MLS?

Even with four fewer matches played than most of their rivals, Inter Miami currently sit in a playoff spot. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points—11 behind leaders Philadelphia Union. However, if the Herons win their four games in hand, they could climb to the top of the table.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi and closes in on World Cup qualifiers all-time record

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi and closes in on World Cup qualifiers all-time record

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved past Lionel Messi and is closing in on a historic World Cup qualifiers record.

Real Madrid’s Mastantuono jokes about moment with Messi during Argentina match: ‘I wanted to kill myself’

Real Madrid’s Mastantuono jokes about moment with Messi during Argentina match: ‘I wanted to kill myself’

Real Madrid rising star Franco Mastantuono played alongside Lionel Messi in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi bids goodbye to Argentina crowd in style: Three heartwarming moments from Venezuela win fans will never forget

Lionel Messi bids goodbye to Argentina crowd in style: Three heartwarming moments from Venezuela win fans will never forget

The world came to a standstill in Buenos Aires as Lionel Messi stepped onto the pitch for what could be his final competitive match on Argentine soil.

How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico take on Japan in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s a full guide with details on the matchup, kickoff time, and how fans in the U.S. can watch live on TV or through streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo