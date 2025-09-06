Lionel Messi makes early return to Inter Miami after Argentina heroics: A demanding MLS schedule awaits

This past Thursday, Lionel Messi scored twice in the win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers, in what was his final official match on Argentine soil. While the team is now preparing for a trip to Ecuador, the forward will not travel with his teammates. Instead, he is opting for an early return to Inter Miami to focus on Major League Soccer.

On the decision to miss the final qualifier against Ecuador, Messi shared the conversation he had with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni. “I spoke with Leo and we decided—or rather, he decided—that I should rest,” the 38-year-old star explained.

Expanding on the reasons behind the decision, Lionel was direct: “I’m coming off an injury, and even though I’m fine now, we preferred to avoid the trip and having to play another match, so I can rest properly and prepare well for what’s coming.”

In the same press conference, Messi made it clear what his short-term goals are with Inter Miami. “We’ve got an important run of games where we’re fighting for the MLS, which is an objective, and I hope to be at my best,” he said. “I’ll try to finish the MLS tournament strong, become champions.”

Messi scored a brace for Argentina vs Venezuela.

Inter Miami’s tight schedule

Participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and a deep run to the final of the Leagues Cup against Seattle Sounders put Inter Miami in the international spotlight. But it also left them behind in MLS, as they had to postpone several league fixtures to focus on those tournaments.

Now it’s time to catch up, and that will mean a major effort from the players. Messi’s early return to Miami will allow him to rest properly and be fully prepared for the Herons’ next match: an away clash with Charlotte FC on Saturday, September 13.

From there, a grueling stretch begins, with Inter Miami set to play 7 matches in just 21 days. During that span, they’ll get only 3 to 4 days of rest between games, creating a heavy physical load for the squad’s more experienced players.

Inter Miami’s schedule includes:

September 13 vs Charlotte FC

September 16 vs Seattle Sounders

September 20 vs DC United

September 24 vs New York City

September 27 vs Toronto FC

September 30 vs Chicago Fire

October 4 vs New England Revolution

Where do Inter Miami stand in MLS?

Even with four fewer matches played than most of their rivals, Inter Miami currently sit in a playoff spot. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points—11 behind leaders Philadelphia Union. However, if the Herons win their four games in hand, they could climb to the top of the table.