How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca WHAT Liga MX WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

After falling by a slim margin in the first leg, Pumas UNAM (the best team in the regular stage) return to Estadio Olimpico Universitario believing they can overturn the series and secure a spot in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final.

On the other side, Pachuca head into the decisive clash with confidence after protecting home field and carrying a narrow advantage into Mexico City. With everything still to play for, fans can expect a tense and thrilling semifinal battle they won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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