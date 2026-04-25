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2026 World Cup: Netherlands fear losing Xavi Simons after Tottenham injury exit

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Netherlands star Xavi Simons.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesNetherlands star Xavi Simons.

As the weeks go by, more and more global soccer stars are suffering injuries that put their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in doubt. In this case, concern surrounds Netherlands following the injury sustained by Xavi Simons while playing for Tottenham.

The Spurs secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday, giving them a boost in their fight to avoid relegation in the Premier League. However, it was not all good news for the London club.

Simons was forced off in the 63rd minute and replaced by Lucas Bergvall after suffering an issue with his right knee that prevented him from continuing. The Dutch midfielder’s visible discomfort, along with Roberto De Zerbi’s comments after the match, do not bode well regarding the nature of the injury.

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“I would like to know more about Xavi though because you know the knee, it’s always different to the muscles… We go to see in the next few days,” said the Italian coach when asked about Simons’ situation.

Simons suffered a knee injury while playing for Tottenham.

Simons suffered a knee injury while playing for Tottenham.

“Unfortunately, no one saw this coming. Xavi was fit and fully motivated before the game, ready to give everything to help the team win,” De Zerbi added. “He will be treated immediately by our medical team and we are confident he will come back even stronger. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

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Mohamed Salah’s injury casts shadow just 46 days before 2026 World Cup as Arne Slot offers worrying update after substitution in Liverpool’s victory

Xavi Simons’ World Cup hopes in serious danger

While still awaiting official confirmation from Tottenham, early reports suggested a possible ACL injury for Xavi Simons. If that diagnosis is confirmed, both his club season and the 2026 World Cup would effectively be over.

That would represent a major blow not only for the player, but also for Netherlands. Simons has been a regular call-up under Ronald Koeman throughout the build-up to North America 2026, and he featured in both national team matches during the March international break against Norway and Ecuador.

Tottenham aim to avoid relegation

Beyond concerns over Xavi Simons’ fitness, Tottenham have reasons to celebrate this weekend. The win over Wolverhampton snapped a three-match winless streak in the Premier League and put them back in the fight for survival in the top flight.

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Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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Premier League 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

With four matches remaining in the season, the Spurs currently sit in the relegation zone in 18th place with 34 points. However, West Ham United are only two points ahead, with 12 still available. Tottenham’s remaining fixtures are against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

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