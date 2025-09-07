Will Lamine Yamal play? Projected lineups for Turkiye vs Spain in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with one of the most anticipated clashes in Europe. On Sunday, September 7, at 3:45 PM ET, Spain with, Lamine Yamal as a figure, will travel to face Turkey at the Konya Stadium, in a match that could play a decisive role in determining the leader of the group.

Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, Spain has rediscovered its confidence and rhythm. La Roja is currently riding a remarkable streak of 26 official matches unbeaten, making them one of the most consistent national teams in the world.

Their qualifying campaign began in dominant fashion with a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in Sofia, showcasing both attacking flair and defensive solidity. Spain’s balanced approach emphasizes quick ball circulation and fluid movement, a hallmark of De la Fuente’s system.

Key figures have stepped up to lead this new era. Pedri continues to shine as the creative anchor in midfield, dictating tempo and providing vision. Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal has been clinical, supported by the explosive talents of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings. Meanwhile, the defensive foundation built by Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and Robin Le Normand has provided stability and discipline.

Turkey’s challenge at home

Turkey, led by Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, is also in strong form after a convincing win over Georgia. Backed by passionate home support in Konya, Turkey will look to disrupt Spain’s rhythm and seize the opportunity to take control of the group.

With creative star Hakan Çalhanoglu pulling the strings in midfield and young sensation Arda Güler bringing flair and unpredictability, Turkey poses a real threat. Forwards Kenan Yildiz and Kerem Aktürkoglu are expected to test Spain’s defense, while the backline anchored by Merih Demiral will aim to contain Spain’s attacking trio.

Probable lineups

Turkiye: Çakir; Müldür, Demiral, Barkdaci, Elmalı; Çalhanoglu, Yüsek; Güler, Yunus Akgün, Yildiz; Aktürkoglu.

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.



