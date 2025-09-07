Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

Will Lamine Yamal play? Projected lineups for Turkiye vs Spain in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The Spain vs. Turkey showdown could decide group supremacy on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesThe Spain vs. Turkey showdown could decide group supremacy on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues with one of the most anticipated clashes in Europe. On Sunday, September 7, at 3:45 PM ET, Spain with, Lamine Yamal as a figure, will travel to face Turkey at the Konya Stadium, in a match that could play a decisive role in determining the leader of the group.

Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, Spain has rediscovered its confidence and rhythm. La Roja is currently riding a remarkable streak of 26 official matches unbeaten, making them one of the most consistent national teams in the world.

Their qualifying campaign began in dominant fashion with a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in Sofia, showcasing both attacking flair and defensive solidity. Spain’s balanced approach emphasizes quick ball circulation and fluid movement, a hallmark of De la Fuente’s system.

Key figures have stepped up to lead this new era. Pedri continues to shine as the creative anchor in midfield, dictating tempo and providing vision. Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal has been clinical, supported by the explosive talents of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings. Meanwhile, the defensive foundation built by Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and Robin Le Normand has provided stability and discipline.

Turkey’s challenge at home

Turkey, led by Italian coach Vincenzo Montella, is also in strong form after a convincing win over Georgia. Backed by passionate home support in Konya, Turkey will look to disrupt Spain’s rhythm and seize the opportunity to take control of the group.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi and closes in on World Cup qualifiers all-time record

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi and closes in on World Cup qualifiers all-time record

With creative star Hakan Çalhanoglu pulling the strings in midfield and young sensation Arda Güler bringing flair and unpredictability, Turkey poses a real threat. Forwards Kenan Yildiz and Kerem Aktürkoglu are expected to test Spain’s defense, while the backline anchored by Merih Demiral will aim to contain Spain’s attacking trio.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Probable lineups

Turkiye: Çakir; Müldür, Demiral, Barkdaci, Elmalı; Çalhanoglu, Yüsek; Güler, Yunus Akgün, Yildiz; Aktürkoglu.

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Turkiye vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Turkiye vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkiye will take on Spain in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live across multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Barcelona sweats over Lamine Yamal’s fitness after injury scare on international duty: Will Spain’s star be ready for Turkey showdown?

Barcelona sweats over Lamine Yamal’s fitness after injury scare on international duty: Will Spain’s star be ready for Turkey showdown?

Lamine Yamal once again dazzled with his skill and vision before being forced off late in the match. Now, as Spain prepares for a crucial clash with Turkey, the spotlight rests squarely on whether their 18-year-old star will be fit to feature.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Bulgaria vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bulgaria play against Spain in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, with U.S. fans able to watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Mbappé’s comments echo the long history of Ballon d’Or politics between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dating back to legends like Di Stéfano.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo