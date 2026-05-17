Bruno Fernandes matches Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne Premier League assist record in Manchester United win

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United’s most consistent player over the past six years. Not only has he contributed in front of goal, but also creatively, leading the team season after season. The Portuguese star has even managed to elevate his game with the arrival of head coach Michael Carrick, enjoying greater freedom on the pitch. Following this, he has equaled a Premier League assist record previously held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

In Manchester United’s recent victory over Nottingham Forest, Bruno Fernandes emerged as one of the team’s best players, providing an assist for Bryan Mbeumo’s goal. Following this, he reached 20 assists in the 2025–26 season, emerging as the team’s most impacful player. Moreover, he equaled the record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for the highest number of assists in a single Premier League season.

Although his role has been widely debated in the Premier League, Bruno is already a Manchester United great. With 108 assists, he is now the fourth-highest assister in the club’s history, surpassing Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, and Bobby Charlton. In addition, the Portuguese star has scored 108 goals, making it clear that he is already a club legend, standing out in one of the most unstable eras in the team’s history.

Unlike Thierry Henry or Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes has not yet managed to win the Premier League, something that appears to affect his legacy in the eyes of supporters. However, he arrived at a Manchester United side in the midst of a results crisis, going through numerous defeats that have prevented them from competing. Even so, the 31-year-old star has managed to shine with his talent, making his impact all the more significant compared to others.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes aims to stay at Manchester United with Carrick

Despite being one of Manchester United’s best players, Bruno Fernandes was not guaranteed anything, as he reportedly had a release clause valid for the summer of 2026. Given the inconsistencies in the sporting project, he appeared open to leaving the club in search of a more competitive and attractive project. Nevertheless, the Portuguese midfielder now seems set to remain with the Red Devils following recent adjustments to the project.

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With Michael Carrick set to remain as permanent head coach, the Red Devils have managed to consolidate their sporting project. Not only do they now have a defined playing style, but they have also secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League. With this, Bruno appears to be on track to get what he wants: A winning project, making his continuity more likely to become a reality.

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Manchester United appear set to make strong additions to the squad, particularly in midfield. With several areas needing reinforcement, they seem willing to make multimillion-pound investments, as they must compete in the UEFA Champions League, with Bruno Fernandes remaining the central axis of the team, as he is still in top form.