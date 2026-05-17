Xabi Alonso’s arrival reportedly shifts Chelsea transfer plan ahead of the 2026-27 season

Chelsea FC have failed to establish as one of the Premier League’s elite teams, leading to the dismissals of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior. With a squad filled with young and promising talent, they have now found their new project leader in head coach Xabi Alonso, aiming to restore competitiveness for the 2026-27 season. Alongside this, the Spanish manager has reportedly adjusted the Blues’ transfer strategy.

According to Mark Ogden and Alex Kirkland, via ESPN, the Blues have agreed to adjust their transfer strategy, shifting from targeting only young prospects to also pursuing experienced players due to a request from Xabi. With key areas of the squad still needing reinforcement, the Spanish coach is aiming to bring in proven players who can guide and elevate the younger talents, a model he previously implemented successfully at Bayer Leverkusen.

After backing Xabi Alonso requests, he arrives with significant authority in the dressing room, something he did not fully have at Real Madrid. Not only will he be able to impose a clear playing style, but he will also have greater control over which players fit into his system. Among all the areas that need reinforcement, the defense is expected to undergo major changes, as Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah have raised serious doubts.

Despite these reported major adjustments, Chelsea will not alter their sporting structure, meaning the five sporting directors will remain in place. However, Xabi Alonso will still carry significant influence, as he is expected to have the final say on incoming and outgoing transfers, similar to what Luis Enrique implemented at Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, the Blues still need to finalize their squad adjustments ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks dejected after Bradley Barcola scores for Paris Saint-Germain.

Xabi Alonso has generational talents at Chelsea to build project

Although Chelsea have not managed to consistently shine in recent seasons, they have succeeded in signing generational-level talent. Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, and Estêvão stand out as the team’s most decisive players, establishing among the best players in the world. With this in mind, Xabi Alonso’s task becomes more specific: To recruit players who complement these stars and to establish a clear and coherent playing identity.

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Not only will signing consolidated players be key for the Blues, but also offloading players who have not fully met expectations. Within that group, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah, Dário Essugo, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Alejandro Garnacho could be among those considered. Alongside them, several other players may see their futures decided during the 2026 preseason, creating both salary space and squad room for more specific, system-fit additions.

Following these squad adjustments, Xabi Alonso could shape the team to fit his own playing style, although the impact may not be immediate—similar to how even Pep Guardiola did not achieve instant success in his first season at Manchester City. Nevertheless, Chelsea’s many generational talents could step up if a more cohesive and competitive structure is established, something Enzo Maresca appeared to be building before his dismissal.