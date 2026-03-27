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How to watch Netherlands vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Erling Haaland of Norway
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Netherlands vs Norway
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Friday, March 27, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A high-profile international friendly is on deck as Netherlands continues molding a roster loaded with talent and aiming for a serious push at the 2026 World Cup, testing its progress against top-tier opposition. On the other side, Norway returns to the global spotlight and brings star power with Erling Haaland leading the attack.

The Nordic side is hoping to carry that momentum into the tournament with a statement performance against one of Europe’s traditional heavyweights—don’t miss this must-watch showdown as both sides sharpen their edge for what’s ahead.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Netherlands vs Norway and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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