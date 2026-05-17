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Neymar at center of Santos substitution controversy before Brazil 2026 World Cup squad release

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar Jr. of Santos.
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Santos.

Neymar is on the verge of learning whether he will be part of Brazil‘s 2026 World Cup squad, with Carlo Ancelotti‘s final roster announcement now just hours away. In the buildup to that pivotal moment, the star found himself at the center of a chaotic substitution mix-up that dominated the headlines at Santos.

On Sunday, Santos hosted Coritiba in the 2026 Brasileirao, just one day before Ancelotti was due to announce the Brazil squad. Before kickoff, Neymar walked out onto the pitch carrying his daughter Helena and was visibly emotional during the national anthem, a moment that set a charged tone for the afternoon.

Coritiba took control in the first half, with Breno Lopes netting a brace and Josué adding a third to put Santos in a deep hole. Neymar was the most industrious attacking presence for the hosts, winning more fouls than any other player on the pitch with four, though he also misplaced 12 of his 40 attempted passes, before the chaos unfolded.

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After heading to the touchline to receive treatment on his left calf and preparing to return to the field, Neymar was stunned to see the fourth official raise the substitution board showing his number in the 65th minute, with Robinho Junior set to come on in his place. Furious at the apparent mistake, Neymar attempted to walk back onto the pitch, was shown a yellow card, and triggered a heated argument with the officials as he tried to explain that it was Gonzalo Escobar who was supposed to come off.

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Still visibly agitated on the touchline, Neymar grabbed a piece of paper and held it up to a pitchside camera in an attempt to signal the correct substitution to the fourth official. However, because Robinho had already entered the field and play had resumed, the change was deemed official, bringing Neymar’s afternoon to a premature and involuntary end. He did not speak to the media after the match.

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‘You’re not going to the World Cup’: Neymar clashes with Brazilian fan during Santos win over Coritiba

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‘You’re not going to the World Cup’: Neymar clashes with Brazilian fan during Santos win over Coritiba

Neymar’s last game before the Brazil squad announcement

The match against Coritiba served as Neymar’s final appearance before Ancelotti formally names his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. With the preliminary 55-man list already submitted to FIFA, the Italian coach is set to hold a press conference on Monday, May 18, to confirm the final group, with significant anticipation around whether the former Barcelona star will make the cut.

While the picture had been unclear in the weeks prior, recent reports suggest that Neymar will in fact be included in Brazil’s World Cup roster. The injuries suffered by Rodrygo and Estêvão have opened a door, but it is also understood that several members of the squad have pushed for his inclusion, with the dressing room’s backing proving to be a meaningful factor in Ancelotti’s decision-making process.

Neymar in doubt for Santos’ next game

With the squad announcement looming, Neymar will also need to manage his club commitments ahead of potentially joining Brazil‘s World Cup camp. The blow he took to his leg during Sunday’s game has cast doubt over his availability for Santos’ upcoming Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo on Wednesday.

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Coach Cuca addressed the injury concern after the match: “Because of the hit he took, it’s not muscular, I think it’s unlikely he’ll be in any condition to play on Wednesday. It’s a quick thing; in four or five days at most, he’ll be fine. The (World Cup) call-up doesn’t influence things; we have to think about ourselves.

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