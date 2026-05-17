How to watch Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Inter Miami enter this matchup with plenty of momentum after a convincing win over Cincinnati lifted Lionel Messi and company to 25 points, leaving them just two behind Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC as the race for the top spot heats up.
Standing in their way are a Portland Timbers side eager to turn its season around despite sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with 14 points, knowing that a victory could move the club into the Play-in positions and reignite its postseason hopes.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.