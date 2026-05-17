Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar Jr. ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up: ‘He can maintain a high intensity in a match’

Carlo Ancelotti has transformed Brazil’s situation, restoring the team’s competitiveness after several years of disappointing results. To achieve this, he has overseen a squad rebuild centered around young talent. However, Neymar Jr. has remained outside of the entire process, raising doubts about his presence in the 2026 World Cup. Despite this, Ancelotti recently praised the progress of the 34-year-old star ahead of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup call-up.

“Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown… He’s very well-liked, he’s very much loved. I think it’s normal for the players to express their opinion… His fitness has improved. He can maintain a high intensity in a match. But there are matches and matches… I haven’t been pressured by anyone to call up Neymar. I have complete autonomy. The decision will be 100% professional,” Ancelotti said, via Reuters.

Neymar Jr. has not experienced the best years of his professional career. He went through major injuries that halted his progress and ultimately caused him to miss out on Brazil call-ups. However, he has managed to recover his physical consistency at Santos FC, shining both creatively and as a goalscorer. Because of this, Ancelotti has decided to praise the 34-year-old star’s physical improvement, a factor that had previously prevented his return to the national team.

Alongside his praise for Neymar, Ancelotti has reportedly taken a major step by including him in Brazil’s preliminary squad. However, the return of the 34-year-old star could supposedly come at the expense of João Pedro of Chelsea and may be left out of the final squad. In addition, he would not arrive as an undisputed starter, as several players are currently ahead of him in the hierarchy, though he could still become a key impact substitute throughout the tournament.

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023.

Neymar Jr. revives career at Santos FC after injury struggles

Following his departure from PSG, Neymar Jr. arrived at Al Hilal with huge expectations. However, he suffered an ACL injury that defined his time in the Saudi Pro League, eventually leaving as a free agent to join Santos. Far from shining immediately, he endured multiple hamstring injuries that ultimately led to meniscus surgery. After overcoming those setbacks, he has experienced a career revival, making him a strong candidate to return with Brazil.

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Neymar Jr. managed to help Santos avoid relegation, making a major impact through goals and assists. After his surgery in December 2025, he has successfully recovered his best physical condition, winning back possession and pressing opponents. Alongside this, he has maintained a strong individual impact, scoring six goals and providing four assists. While his team has struggled overall, the 34-year-old star has continued to stand out in every aspect of the game.

Unlike previous seasons, Neymar Jr. has transformed into one of the best attacking midfielders in the Brasileirão. Beyond his statistics or dribbling ability, he drives the collective play, constantly distributing the ball to his teammates and becoming a key figure for head coach Cuca. In addition, he takes advantage of spaces in opposing defenses to score goals, making him a constant threat on the pitch while reviving his career amid major doubts surrounding his future.