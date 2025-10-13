Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Iceland vs France match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Leonardo Herrera

Jean-Philippe Mateta of France
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesJean-Philippe Mateta of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Iceland vs France on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Iceland vs France
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, October 13, 2025
WHERE ViX, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and Fubo
Match Overview

France has been on a tear in the World Cup Qualifiers, cruising past Azerbaijan to tighten their grip on first place and inch closer to an all-but-certain direct ticket to the tournament. Now, the French squad turns its attention to Iceland.

The Nordics are desperate to rebound after a tough 5-3 loss at home to Ukraine that dented their hopes of finishing second. With Iceland looking to revive their campaign and France aiming to stay perfect, make sure you don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Iceland vs France and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
