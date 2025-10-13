Why isn’t Kylian Mbappé playing for France against Iceland in UEFA World Cup qualifiers?

France will visit Iceland at Laugardalsvöllur Stadium on Monday for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to take another step toward securing a spot in the 2026 tournament. With such a key game ahead, questions have been raised over the absence of star forward Kylian Mbappé.

Following a convincing 3-0 win over Azerbaijan last Friday, France took a major step toward qualification with a perfect record of three wins in as many games. Mbappé played a decisive role in that victory, opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time. However, the Real Madrid forward will be missing from the lineup against Iceland after picking up an injury.

Kylian Mbappé will not feature in Monday’s game against Iceland, as he has been released from the French national team. The striker was forced off in the 83rd minute against Azerbaijan after taking a knock to his right ankle. Head coach Didier Deschamps decided to send him back to his club to continue his recovery rather than risk him in Reykjavik.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the news in a statement: “After taking a knock to his right ankle, Kylian Mbappé was forced to come off before the end of the game against Azerbaijan (3-0) on Friday night at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Upon the French delegation’s return to Clairefontaine (Yvelines), the France captain met with Didier Deschamps. He will not be able to play on Monday, October 13 (8:45 p.m., on TF1) in Reykjavik against Iceland.”

Kylian Mbappe suffers discomfort vs. Azerbaijan.

The FFF also announced that Deschamps will not call up a replacement for Mbappé, leaving Les Bleus with one fewer attacking option. Still, France remain in a strong position to clinch qualification, with one international window left in November.

France and Iceland will kick off at the same time as Ukraine and Azerbaijan. If Les Bleus win away and Ukraine fail to take all three points, France would reach 12 points. With only two games remaining in the group stage, that tally would be enough to secure first place in Group D of the World Cup qualifiers.

What’s next for Mbappe?

Mbappé has already returned to Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training ground, ahead of a demanding stretch for the Spanish club. It remains to be seen whether head coach Xabi Alonso will risk him in Sunday’s match against Getafe, as the forward is still recovering and the club faces crucial fixtures ahead.

On Wednesday, October 22, Real Madrid will host Juventus in the Champions League before taking on Barcelona in El Clásico on October 26. With so much at stake in La Liga’s title race, Alonso is hoping to have Mbappé fully fit for the showdown.

