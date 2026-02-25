Trending topics:
How to watch Mexico vs Iceland in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Roberto Alvarado of Mexico
© Manuel Guadarrama/Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado of Mexico
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Iceland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Iceland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Wednesday, February 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, ViX and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The preparation for the World Cup 2026 continues for Mexico, who opened its 2026 with gritty wins over Panama and Bolivia, but now the challenge ramps up as El Tri will square off against UEFA’s Iceland in what will be a far tougher test.

While the Nordic side isn’t the same surprise sensation from UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iceland remains disciplined and dangerous, eager to use this clash with a CONCACAF heavyweight to make a statement. It’s a key measuring stick for both teams—don’t miss this international showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Iceland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
