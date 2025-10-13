Trending topics:
Comments

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Keylor Navas #1 of Costa Rica and Juan Barrera #11 of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica, a favorite in Group C of the 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers, started strong with a solid and competitive squad. However, a streak of three winless games has left them stuck in third place and on the brink of elimination. Now, they confront Nicaragua, who also desperately need a victory after finishing last in the group. Both teams are hungry for a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Although Nicaragua have become a fairly competitive team in the recent past, they are coming off a rather difficult period in which they have been unable to find true stability. Defensively, they tend to struggle, having conceded goals in four consecutive games. In addition, their offensive power has been lacking, scoring only one goal in their last four games. For this reason, coach Marco Antonio Figueroa’s team needs a victory to get on track for the 2026 World Cup.

Costa Rica demonstrated their offensive strength in the CONCACAF Qualifiers by netting four goals in three third-round matches. However, their defense remains a concerning weakness, often resulting in squandered leads despite promising starts. Sitting on three points, coach Miguel Herrera’s squad faces a critical need for a victory to rejuvenate their ambitions for the 2026 World Cup.

Costa Rica projected lineups vs Nicaragua

Costa Rica face Nicaragua with a nearly full-strength squad, a welcome departure from previous encounters. Veteran midfielder Celso Borges is the only concern, sidelined with a minor injury, yet poised for a possible return. Coach Miguel Herrera enjoys the flexibility to field a consistent lineup, while integrating tactical innovations aimed at securing a crucial victory.

Costa Rica&#039;s Juan Pablo Vargas

Juan Pablo Vargas #4 of Costa Rica shoots the ball in the penalty.

With this in mind, Costa Rica could lineup as follows: Keylor Navas; Jeyland Mitchell, Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Alexis Gamboa, Francisco Calvo; Manfred Ugalde, Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo, Josimar Alcocer; Alonso Martinez.

Nicaragua projected lineups vs Costa Rica

Nicaragua arrive at the 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers at a rather difficult time, having gone four consecutive games without a win. Despite this, coach Marco Antonio Figueroa has a full squad at his disposal, with no significant absences. For this reason, he could repeat a similar lineup with Ariagner Smith leading the offense. However, his challenge will be to maintain defensive consistency.

Considering this, Nicaragua could play as follows: Miguel Rodriguez: Justin Cano, Henry Niño, Oscar Acevedo, Emmanuel Gomez, Josue Quijano; Jason Coronel, Junior Arteaga, Juan Barrera; Ariel Arauz, Ariagner Smith.

