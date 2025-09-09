Trending topics:
How to watch France vs Iceland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of France
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France
Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Iceland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO France vs Iceland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE FS2, ViX, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

France and Iceland collide in Group D action as both nations ride the momentum of strong opening wins. The French, led by superstar Kylian Mbappe, showcased their depth and resilience with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine, reinforcing their status as the group’s team to beat.

Iceland, however, enters with confidence after dismantling Azerbaijan 5-0. With France looking to tighten their grip on the standings and Iceland eager to prove they belong in the conversation, this matchup carries major weight early in the qualifiers.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch France vs Iceland and tons more games.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women's World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
