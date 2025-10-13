Erling Haaland achieves stunning international milestone with Norway, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland stunned fans in Norway‘s latest win against Israel by missing a penalty kick. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old sensation quickly redeemed himself, orchestrating a phenomenal hat trick to secure the victory for his team. This performance catapulted Haaland to remarkable heights on the international stage, as he surpassed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a critical aspect, underscoring his burgeoning legacy in soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s endurance as the all-time leading international goalscorer is undeniable, but he needed 114 appearances to reach 50 goals. Lionel Messi showcased his scoring prowess by achieving the same feat in just 107 matches with Argentina. While these two legends have defined an era with their scoring records, the emerging Erling Haaland seems poised to eclipse them both with his remarkable pace and precision.

With his stunning hat trick against Israel, Erling Haaland hit a remarkable milestone, netting 50 goals in just 49 games—65 fewer games than Cristiano Ronaldo and 58 fewer than Lionel Messi required. At 25, Haaland still needs at least 40 more goals to crack the top five all-time and 65 to surpass the Portuguese icon’s record. Yet, his blistering scoring pace suggests he could soon emerge as the top scorer if he continues this trajectory.

At just 25, Erling Haaland has become Norway‘s all-time leading scorer, amassing 50 goals—a testament to his prowess on the field. With an extraordinary average of 1.11 goals per game, a feat unmatched in the national team’s history, his impact is undeniable. Though his career is still burgeoning, his contributions have already cemented his status as a historic figure in Norwegian football, setting him apart as the nation’s premier international player.

How is the top 5 list of all-time international scorers composed?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have not only dominated the international scene but have also left an indelible mark with their respective national teams. Among the top five current international scorers, surprisingly, only one has retired, while two unexpected names have emerged as competitors in this elite group.

# Name of the player Number of goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 141 2. Lionel Messi 114 3. Ali Daei 108 (Retired) 4. Sunil Chhetri 95 5. Romelu Lukaku 89 Data reported by New York Times

Erling Haaland may not yet appear in the rankings, but his remarkable scoring prowess suggests it’s only a matter of time before he does. Likewise, Kylian Mbappe seems poised to make his debut soon, heralding a new chapter in international scene. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain active, poised to further cement their legendary standings as they continue to excel on the national stage.