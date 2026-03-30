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How to watch Germany vs Ghana match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Ghana on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Germany vs Ghana
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, March 30, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, FS1 and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With preparations for the next global tournament ramping up, Ghana steps into a high-profile international friendly aiming to rediscover the energy that fueled its iconic 2010 World Cup campaign. The Black Stars will be tested against a European heavyweight, using this matchup as a measuring stick to gauge progress and build confidence against elite competition.

On the other side, Germany enters this clash determined to reestablish its traditional dominance after consecutive World Cup appearances in 2018 and 2022 fell short of expectations. As both teams continue fine-tuning their squads, this showdown offers a glimpse into their evolving identities—making it a must-watch battle you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Germany vs Ghana and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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