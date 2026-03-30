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Manchester United may face a setback as Roberto De Zerbi reportedly nears Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to the Premier League match.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesRoberto De Zerbi looks on prior to the Premier League match.

Despite Michael Carrick’s impressive performance, Manchester United are reportedly still searching for candidates to become the new head coach. In light of this, Roberto De Zerbi emerged as a strong contender. However, the Red Devils appears to be on the verge of losing him, as the Italian is reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur on a lucrative contract to take over this season.

According to reports by Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook on X (formerly Twitter), Tottenham Hotspur have decided to prioritize the imminent arrival of Roberto De Zerbi. After leaving Olympique Marseille as a free agent, the Italian is reportedly on the verge of joining the English club, as he has been offered a five-year contract with a high salary. As a result, the Red Devils have lost their supposed top choice for the new head coach position.

Amid Spurs crisis, the decision to back Roberto De Zerbi is generating more concern than relief. Throughout his professional career, the Italian has not faced a challenge like pulling a team away from relegation, something Tottenham are experiencing this season. In addition, he has not managed to last more than two seasons at his last three clubs, which makes the long-term contract a source of concern.

While Roberto De Zerbi was a highly regarded option at Manchester United, they weren’t looking to get into a bidding war to secure his signing either. The Italian coach has yet to win titles in Europe’s top leagues, so his arrival reportedly didn’t generate widespread support. Consequently, his move to Spurs appears to be a smart move for his career, but a risky one for the team’s survival in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match.

Roberto De Zerbi acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match.

Carrick continued tenure at Manchester United could be real

Michael Carrick has had a positive impact at Manchester United. Since his arrival, the team has put in solid performances and secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League. In addition, he has helped improve the performance of several players, including Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko, and others. Given the difficulty in securing a highly experienced head coach, Carrick’s continued tenure as head coach could become a reality.

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According to ESPN, the Red Devils are considering Julian Nagelsmann, Andoni Iraola, Unai Emery, and Oliver Glasner as leading candidates for the head coaching position. Despite this, Carrick stands out as the top candidate, as he has had a positive impact not only on results but also on the team’s play and the development of the roster.

While Carrick does not have solid experience as head coach, he has reshaped the Red Devils roster into a highly competitive one. Coming from several wrong bets in the coaching spot, Manchester United may look to build on their current success, as several of the team’s stars seem quite comfortable and the results are promising.

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