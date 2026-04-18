Jürgen Klopp may get far from Real Madrid as Germany head coach role is reportedly a top priority

Following their elimination from the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to part ways with Álvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season. As a result, they have identified Jürgen Klopp as a leading candidate to take over. However, the veteran coach appears to be moving away from the Spanish side, as he is reportedly targeting the head coach role of the Germany in a potential post-2026 World Cup move.

As Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, Jürgen Klopp has reportedly been enjoying the pace of his current role, which allows him more time for his private life. Despite this, the German remains a target for Real Madrid to take over as head coach for the 2026–27 season. However, they are said to want him to make the first move by offering himself to the club, which could ultimately distance him from the Spanish side and bring him closer to Germany.

According to José Félix Díaz, via Diario AS, Klopp is still considering a return to the dugout. While he remains on Real Madrid’s radar, his focus appears to be on Germany, with the ambition of eventually managing the national team as the ultimate goal of his career. Although Julian Nagelsmann currently holds that position, the outcome of the 2026 World Cup could shape his future and potentially open the door for Jürgen.

Following the victory in the 2014 edition, Germany have failed to get past the group stage in the next two World Cups, marking a historic disappointment. As a result, Julian Nagelsmann is under significant pressure, needing a strong World Cup performance or risk being dismissed. In that context, the option of Jürgen Klopp could gain traction, as he is already an established figure in the soccer history and could help steer the sporting project back on track.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp looks on during his presentation.

Real Madrid reportedly consider alternatives to Klopp

Far from being a simple decision, Real Madrid face a difficult dilemma, as the players reportedly support the continuity of Álvaro Arbeloa. However, Mario Cortegana reports in The Athletic that only a miracle would keep him in the role, as the front office believes the squad has not been maximized. While Klopp is a top priority, bringing him on board doesn’t seem like an easy task. For this reason, they appear to already be looking for reliable alternatives.

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According to El Mundo, Los Blancos already have a clear shortlist of candidates to take over the head coach role, built around a key premise: Experience and strong man-management skills. In that context, Lionel Scaloni emerges as a leading candidate, with his contract set to expire in December 2026. However, he is not the only option, as they are also considering Didier Deschamps, Mauricio Pochettino, and José Mourinho.