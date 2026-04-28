Is Harry Kane playing today? Predicted lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Semifinals First Leg

After convincingly defeating Real Madrid, Bayern Munich arrive as one of the most consistent teams in the world, dominating offensively throughout the season. Despite this, they will not have an easy match, as they face PSG in the Champions League semifinals, who are also in top form both offensively and defensively. With this in mind, fans are closely watching the presence of Harry Kane, as he is key to organizing the entire attack of the German side.

Harry Kane arrives in top form, avoiding injuries and scoring droughts. For this reason, head coach Vincent Kompany is expected to start him, aiming for him to once again elevate Michael Olise and Luis Díaz with his vision and link-up play. Additionally, he comes off scoring in both legs against the Spanish side, extending a streak of six consecutive matches finding the net.

Alongside the English striker, Bayern Munich could rely on Jamal Musiala, especially with Serge Gnabry ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious injury. Completing the attack, they could line up with Luis Díaz and Michael Olise, aiming to break down the solid defense of the French side, which has been dominant throughout the season. Likewise, the presence of Manuel Neuer and Dayot Upamecano is expected to be crucial.

PSG arrive at the match with a fully fit squad, avoiding injuries and dips in form in recent games. With this in mind, head coach Luis Enrique could maintain his starting lineup, relying on the brilliance of Ousmane Dembélé alongside the explosive dribbling of Désiré Doué. In addition, Willian Pacho and Marquinhos have formed one of the best defensive pairings in the world, capable of containing elite attacking units.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich controls the ball vs. PSG in the Champions League.

PSG predicted lineups vs Bayern Munich

With Fabian Ruiz back in the lineup, PSG arrive with most of their roster available, missing only Quentin Ndjantou, who isn’t a regular starter anyway. While the Spaniard is key, head coach Luis Enrique might not start him, as he lacks competitive rhythm, giving the nod to Warren Zaire-Emery instead. Moreover, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are set to start, with the only question being whether Desiré Doué or Bradley Barcola will make the lineup.

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With this in mind, the French side are expected to play as follows: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich predicted lineups vs PSG

Unlike PSG, Bayern Munich are coming into the match with several players missing from their roster, as Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, Serge Gnabry, and Raphael Guerreiro are out with injuries. In addition, head coach Vincent Kompany will not be on the bench due to a yellow card suspension. Nevertheless, they have managed to dominate thanks to Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, and Michael Olise.

Considering this, the German side are expected to lineup as follows: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

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