2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak for Germany as Serge Gnabry confirms injury blow: Who could Julian Nagelsmann take as his replacement?

The mood around the German national team has shifted dramatically after Serge Gnabry delivered devastating news that he will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving Julian Nagelsmann with a major decision to make ahead of the tournament. The 30-year-old Bayern Munich forward had been enjoying a strong campaign and was expected to play a key role for the national team.

Instead, Germany now faces the prospect of entering the World Cup without one of its most experienced and productive attacking players. The injury occurred during a training session in the build-up to Bayern’s clash with Stuttgart, shortly before it secured the Bundesliga title. Medical examinations revealed an adductor tear in Gnabry’s right thigh, an issue serious enough to rule him out for several months.

Initially described by the club as an absence for a “lengthy period,” the full extent of the damage only became clear in the days that followed. The timing could hardly have been worse, arriving just weeks before the World Cup and at a stage when thw forward was regaining top form.

After days of uncertainty, Gnabry addressed the situation directly in an emotional message that confirmed the worst fears. His words left little room for doubt about the scale of the setback. “The last few days have been tough to process,” he wrote on social media. “As for the World Cup dream with Germany…that’s sadly over for me.”

He continued by adding, “Like the rest of the country, I’ll be supporting the boys from home. Now it’s time to focus on recovery and getting back for pre-season.” This brought an end to speculation and confirmed that Germany will be without one of its key attacking outlets for the tournament in North America.

Major blow for Germany’s attacking plans

Gnabry’s absence is particularly damaging given his importance to the national setup. He has scored 26 goals in 59 appearances for Germany, offering pace, directness, and experience on the biggest stages.

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During qualification, he contributed decisively with goals and assists, underlining his value in Nagelsmann’s system. His ability to stretch defenses and link up with creative players made him a natural fit alongside Germany’s emerging talents. The timing also carries emotional weight, as this tournament was widely seen as one of his final chances to feature prominently on the World Cup stage.

Germany star Serge Gnabry.

Who could replace him?

With Gnabry ruled out, attention quickly turns to how Germany will reshape its attack. The most likely solution comes from within the existing core of the squad.

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According to RTE Germany, Jamal Musiala is expected to take on a significantly larger role, stepping into the creative and attacking responsibility left behind. The Bayern star offers a different profile, relying more on dribbling and close control rather than Gnabry’s direct running.

Jamal Musiala of Germany celebrates the second goal

Other options remain available to the German boss, including Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, and Kai Havertz, but Musiala stands out as the primary figure capable of reshaping the team’s attacking dynamic. Nagelsmann has also integrated younger talents into the squad who could see increased roles.

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Bayern’s 18-year-old sensation, Lennart Karl, made his debut in March and is regarded as a high-potential attacking option. However, he is currently managing a minor muscle injury,

Meanwhile, Deniz Undav of Stuttgart, one of the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season, offers a more direct goalscoring alternative if Nagelsmann decides to deploy a traditional striker. Additionally, Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade, who is often used either as a center forward or a second striker, also remains firmly in contention to lead the line.